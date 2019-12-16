Review shows timeline of troubles at NH youth treatment center

An investigation into New Hampshire's only youth substance use treatment center shows that half of its 10 patients were hospitalized for potential overdoses during a tumultuous two-day period before it was shut down earlier this month.

The Department of Health and Human Services says two residents at Granite Pathways in Manchester were hospitalized Nov. 24 after taking drugs smuggled in by a third.

The next day, all three plus another resident were taken to the hospital, along with a fifth resident who was left alone and took multiple doses of prescription medication.

Granite Pathways officials say they are still reviewing the report.

