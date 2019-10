Part of a Vermont company has been sold to a private equity firm.

Tuesday, the Essex-based Revision Military announced the sale of its protective eyewear business to ASGARD partners in New York, along with Merit Capital in Chicago.

Revision says the business will remain in Essex and none of the 130 jobs will be lost.

Revision says the sale will allow it to better focus on its other products, though they will be sold under a different brand since Revision sold its name, too.