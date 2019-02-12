Revolutionary War burial site uncovered during construction

Skeletal remains of as many as 11 people believed to have died during the Revolutionary War have been uncovered at a construction site in upstate New York.

A lawyer for the couple who owns the property in the Adirondack village of Lake George tells The Associated Press Tuesday that bones from as many as 11 unmarked graves have been recovered so far.

Attorney Michael Borgos says two uniform buttons found at the site indicate that at least one of the graves was that of a Pennsylvania soldier.

Human bones were initially found last Thursday as a construction crew excavated an empty lot for a future apartment house. More bones were found Friday.

Lake George was the scene of heavy military activity during the French and Indian War and the American Revolution.

