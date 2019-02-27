Revolutionary War graves unearthed at upstate NY worksite

The New York State Museum says it has identified the remains of 13 people discovered at a construction site, with some linked to the Revolutionary War.

Archeologists say hand excavation of the Lake George site confirmed 11 graves contained the partial remains of 13 people. The Times Union reports archaeologists from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation also investigated.

The remains were first unearthed on Feb. 7.

The museum says buttons found in one of the graves was from the First Pennsylvania Battalion, which was in the Lake George area during the Revolutionary War.

Museum officials say they are working to confirm the age and origin of the graves, and analysis is expected to take several months.

2/27/2019 12:05:51 AM (GMT -5:00)