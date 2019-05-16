Reward offered for info on Franklin County dog deaths

Police are warning Franklin County pet owners after a number of dogs were found tortured and killed.

Franklin County's animal control officer this week told WCAX she has been called to six incidents this month where were the animals were found shot and tied to a tree or with a plastic bag over their head and left on the side of the road

The Franklin County Humane Society is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Vermont State Police say they have not determined if the killings are related.