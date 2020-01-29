Rhode Island National Guard to train in Burlington

The Rhode Island National Guard will be in the Queen City Wednesday.

They'll be doing a training using the Burlington Public Works wastewater treatment plant.

The all-day exercise will take place on Lavalley Lane and in the conference room, but you could see some training at the waterfront near Perkins Pier.

Some won't be in any uniforms while others will wear hazmat suits.

We're told emergency services are aware of the training and that none of their operations will be affected.