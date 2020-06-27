Rice Memorial High School hosts modified graduation ceremony

Rice Memorial High School hosted its 102nd graduation today in a modified ceremony on its football field.

Students sat six feet apart and went on stage one-by-one to receive their diplomas. Families sat by the stage in the order their kids were called so they could take photos and cheer at a safe distance. Parents say their graduates were overjoyed they got to have a celebration. They thanked the school for putting it on last minute.

"So this plan has really evolved, Rice has done a fantastic job at pulling this together, and I think kids are really happy about it," said parent Tony Burton.

One-hundred-seven students graduated this afternoon, but only 98 attended the ceremony.