Rice Memorial High Schools make Thanksgiving Baskets

Students at Rice Memorial High School are making a difference for families this Thanksgiving, one basket at a time.

They spent Thursday morning putting baskets together.

Baskets are wrapped with Frozen and Grinch wrapping paper.

They included all the Thanksgiving goodies like turkey and stuffing, but students also added stuffed animals.

One student we spoke with says she's been making these baskets for four years.

"We get to work together as a class, we get time in our first period to put all the things together as a team," senior Anna Senesac said.

The high school has done this event for more than 20 years, and more than 400 families have benefited from the tradition.

Every family that gets a basket is sponsored through Vermont Catholic Charities.