A suspect in the death of an Upper Valley teen has reached a plea deal with prosecutors on separate gun charges according to court records.

Richard Whitcomb is facing two federal gun charges. He worked as a caretaker of the barn where 19-year-old Austin Colson was found dead last year.

Police say Colson made plans to collect scrap metal the day he was last seen. His trailer was found abandoned in Sharon

Whitcomb has not been charged in Colson's death.