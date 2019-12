A 19-year-old man is dead is car crash in Berkshire, Vermont.

It happened near Pleasant Valley Farm on Richford Road yesterday morning around 11:30. Police say, Skyler Tatro of Richford, crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that was turning into the farm's entrance.

Tatro was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he died from his injuries. First responders say Tatro wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The track trailer driver wasn't hurt.