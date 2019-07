Police in Richmond have a reminder for drivers as we have another warm weather weekend ahead.

They want you to be safe in the way you are parking, especially on dirt roads in places like the Huntington Gorge.

Richmond police say they have seen increased activity at the Gorge on Dugway Road. And because of this, they have had to tow several cars because of parking violations.

They want to remind you to make sure you are not parking in the travel lane.