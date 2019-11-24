Woman allegedly kicks trooper and threatens Uber driver

A woman is arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer.

Police say, Emma Hoffman (25) of Richmond, was intoxicated when she allegedly kicked a state trooper in the leg, as she was being taken into custody early Saturday morning on I-89 South in Williston.

Police say it all started when they pulled over an Uber driver for a violation. The driver told police, the four passengers in his car, including Hoffman, were threatening him.

Police say the passengers were all offered courtesy rides, but they refused to leave the interstate. That's when they were taken into custody and the assault occurred.

Hoffman is due in court next month.