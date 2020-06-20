Motorcyclists ride against racism

A handful of Vermont Motorcyclists rode to raise awareness about racism Saturday.

Burlington-based motorcycle groups Queen City Moto Meet Up and Burlington Bike Night hosted the event. Participants met at the Echo-Leahy Center down on the Burlington Waterfront and traveled around Chittenden County, stopping by local police stations and driving through multiple towns.

Riders who hit the road say this event is not only to support the diverse community of motorcyclists but to send a message.

"We have people of all color and walks of life in our group, and it's really important right now to sort of just get on our bikes and let people know that we are not going to stand for racism in our community," said motorcyclist Chris Clark of Colchester.

A few towns on their trail map included Winooski, South Burlington, Shelburne, and the Queen City.