Rideshare services for kids start to catch on

Millions of adults use Uber and Lyft to get around, but now there are a number of ridesharing services just for kids.

After school, you'll find 10-year-old Carter Tartisel at tutoring or the Boys and Girls Club. But sometimes the only way he can get to and from his activities is through a rideshare.

Jacqueline Bouknight, or "Miss B," is one of the drivers that work for HopSkipDrive, one of several "Kidshares" expanding in cities across the country.

"It's like an Uber, but it's for kids only," Bouknight said.

Carter's mom, Sandi Tartisel, says she just couldn't do it anymore with her work schedule. "He was having to miss a lot of activities," she said.

"This is more like putting your child in a car with a highly vetted nanny that drives," said Joanna McFarland, the company's CEO.

One thing most of these rideshares don't have are cameras for parents to keep an eye on their kids, but the companies insist they take other precautions to keep children safe.

"You actually have to have child care giving experience," said Harry Campbell, who runs the website, The Rideshare Guy. "They also require fingerprint-based background checks, and you have to meet someone from the company. All three of those things you don't have to do with an Uber or Lyft driver."

Other security features include using passwords for pickup, tracking rides in real time, and some apps allow parents to meet drivers upon request.

Reporter Nikole Killion: Why is that enough to make you feel secure?

Sandi Tartisel: I thought about that and then I thought, you know, I don't know who his school bus driver is. How is that any different?

Carter's mom met Miss B for the first time face-to-face when her son was dropped off.

"I'm glad he feels comfortable with me," Bouknight said.

A test drive of trust, one ride at a time.

Mainstream services Uber and Lyft currently have policies that prohibit the transportation of unaccompanied minors.