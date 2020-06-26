Ridin' High owner sentenced for selling pot out of Burlington store

A Burlington business owner was sentenced Friday to five years probation for selling marijuana from his shop.

Federal prosecutors say John van Hazinga, aka "Big John," 42, had been growing marijuana and selling it from his Ridin' High skateboard shop near Battery Park. The 2018 investigation began when people in the community reported to police that he was selling weed to minors. Last August, agents raided the store as well as residences in Underhill, and Keene, New York.

As part of the plea agreement, Hazinga will have to forfeit nearly $70,000 that investigators say he earned in drug money.