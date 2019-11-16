Right and Democracy Annual People Power Summit

Hundreds of Rights and Democracy (RAD) members are gathering in Brattleboro today to discuss which candidates they are backing in the Presidential race. It's RAD's Annual People Power Summit.

Keynote speakers, Representative Ayanna Pressley and former State Senator Nina Turner, will give their speeches around 1 PM. After, they will reveal who they have chosen to endorse in the presidential race.

Attendees can also learn how to help win on core issues and go to skill-building workshops. It's being held at the School for International Training from 9 AM to 5 PM.

