Rise Against Hunger to help out with local high school senior's project

A Vermont high school senior is looking to shed light on the national problem of food insecurity and is now getting the help of a international nonprofit.

Randolph Union High School student Sara Rea's senior project is focusing on hunger issues. On Wednesday, Rise Against Hunger will be at the high school for a meal packaging event. The North Carolina-based group distributes food and aid around the world.

In order for her to get the nonprofit, she had to raise over $3,000.

She says she is looking to inspire her classmates to give back this holiday season.