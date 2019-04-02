Challenges of living on a class four road

Class four roads are small, winding roads that often lead to sugaring houses or include snowmobile trails. But with limited emergency access, officials say homeowners need to be aware of the risks.

Charles Bradley loves living at the end of his class four road in East Barre, but he knows when you are in an isolated area that means you have to take extra precautions.

"Occasionally, a horse in the summer and you get snowmobiles in the winter because it's a VAST trail," said Bradley. He says that's about it for interruptions.

Bradley's class four road is almost a mile and he's responsible for maintaining it all. But living at the end of a small isolated road doesn't worry him. He says that's because his family is prepared.

"There's not much we're going to do about it. We've kept the road as good as we can. A big fire truck would have issues but that's one of the reasons a pond is there because they will certainly have water access if we did have a fire," said Bradley.

But because class four roads are generally narrow, safety officials often have concerns. "There's a lot of equipment that might end up being involved. You're going to search for ways to get in and out and you're going to look for equipment to get in and out," said Barre Town Fire Chief Chris Violette.

Chief Violette says in Barre Town there are about 25 class four roads that span about 15 miles. The challenge becomes all of that big equipment on a small road could take time. Mud season can make matters even worse.

The state is currently working on plans to upgrade many class four roads to address water runoff concerns. The roads vary from Bradley's road, which is well maintained, to others that are barely plowed.

Chief Violette says they have the tools for a rescue in almost all conditions. "In Barre Town we have an off road rescue, so we would get that there," he said.

As for Bradley, who travels on the road daily, the rewards of his peaceful home make the risks worth it. "The enjoyment is just the privacy. We snowshoe here all the time and the summer time is very private," he said.