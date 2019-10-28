Road along Lake Willoughby to remain closed until Nov. 2

A section of Vermont Route 5A along Lake Willoughby in the town of Westmore is going to be closed a little longer so engineers can stabilize an area that is prone to dangerous rock slides.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is extending the closure until Nov 1.

The Caledonian Record reports that the work involves scaling loose material from the ledge face and pinning blocks in place to prevent future failures.

The agency says during the course of the work, bedrock material was exposed that provided a chance for a longer-term fix that required more time.

Motorists may use Routes 5 and 16 as detours.

