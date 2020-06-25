Construction crews starting to make up ground after shutdown

Summer construction is picking back up after months of no work.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation had to shut down their construction projects March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are back working again and beginning to make up some ground.

They were allowed to have five-person crews working the first week of may and increased to 10-person crews a few weeks later.

Now, they are back operating at full speed.

"But now as they loosen the restrictions, the numbers of people that can be in proximity to one another etc., it gets easier and easier. So I think we are back to a pretty steady state now with our projects and it's just about new protocols with wearing facemasks and being aware to not share tools and not gather in common areas for lunch and that kind of thing," said Doug Bonneau, the NW Regional Construction Engineer with VTrans.

