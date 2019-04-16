Road construction means delays on Route 7 in Brandon

It's road construction time again. And drivers who use Route 7 in Brandon should expect some potentially lengthy delays.

A massive, $30 million project started about a year and a half ago.

It's to improve traffic, infrastructure and lighting through 1.6 miles of the heart of the town.

Currently, construction crews are working just north of the town offices.

Officials say you may be stuck in traffic for as long as 20 minutes. But that time will go down.

"As we move into the summer, the crux of the work with the downtown will be at night work. The impact for our downtown will be lessened," said Bill Moore of the Brandon Economic Office.

Moore says Brandon is still open for business and he expects all this work will make the downtown the prettiest in the state.

Crews expect to be finished in December and they are on schedule.