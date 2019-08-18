Road closures due to construction

Route 100 in Waterbury and Stowe will be reduced to one lane for nighttime work beginning Sunday, August 18.

Sunday construction begins near Greg Hill Road and heads south toward Spruce Haven.

Monday work continues south of Ben and Jerry's in Waterbury.

Crews will be paving and installing centerline rumble strips at night from 7PM until 7AM through Friday, August 23.

Flaggers will be on scene to assist with two way traffic in the lane closures.

On Tuesday, August 20, crews will be installing signs along Route 100 from 7AM to 7PM, expect shoulder closures.