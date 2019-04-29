Road rage incident leads to shooting

A road rage incident ends in a shooting in Grafton, New Hampshire. Now one man is expected to be formally charged Tuesday and another is in the hospital.

They say it happened on Route 4 near Lower Meadow Road.

Police say 46-year-old Joseph Brown and another driver were both headed north when the confrontation began. Then the cars hit each other and both drivers pulled over.

Police Lieutenant Gary Prince says they're still investigating how this all started.

"There was some sort of altercation going on as they are driving on Route 4. And as a result of that, I believe the Ford Flex had passed the Escape and slammed on breaks causing the crash. We are trying to figure out what caused the initial confrontation while they were driving," said Lieutenant Prince.

Police say after a small fight, Brown shot the other man in the stomach. He is expected to survive.

Brown is being charged with first degree assault and is expected in court Tuesday afternoon.

Both are from Grafton, but at this time police say there's no evidence they knew each other.

