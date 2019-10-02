Roads in Williamstown to be slippery after 300 gallon oil spill

Environmental experts are expected in Williamstown sometime Wednesday after an oil spill.

That means roads will be slippery for your commute after a 300 gallon-tank ruptured.

Williamstown Fire Chief Graham says the driver of a truck didn't realize the plastic tank had burst, so they kept driving.

That shut down part of Route 14 and some local roads, including Brockaway Hill, Graniteville and Gilbert Roads -- which are open Wednesday morning.

Graham says the rain Tuesday night pushed oil into the Stephen Branch River and the Agency of Natural Resources was informed.

A crew of nearly two dozen has been working since it happened.

Officials want you to be careful driving the area.