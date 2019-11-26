Roadway along Huntington Gorge damaged after Halloween Storm, closed until spring

A road in Richmond expected to open soon must stay closed for longer.

Richmond town leaders say the road along the Huntington Gorge had a partial collapse during the Halloween Storm.

It was originally thought that Dugway Road could re-open in December, but now we're told it will stay closed until next spring.

Winter conditions are making it tough to make a fix and crews have to wait until the snow melts.

We're told residents should use caution as the site is unstable and more of the road could continue to fail.

Officials say the last address that can be accessed from the Cochran Rd. is 1500 Dugway Rd.

The last address that can be accessed from the Huntington Rd. end is 1734 Dugway Rd.

And officials say to use the Huntington Rd. end to access both Oldfield Ln. and the Aldrich Christmas Tree Farm.