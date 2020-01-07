Robber shoots gun during Middlebury holdup

Police say a robber fired two shots during a stickup at a store in East Middlebury.

They say the masked man confronted a clerk at Mac's Convenience Store last night and grabbed cash from the register.

The suspect shot a round into the floor during the robbery. And as he left, he shot another round into the ceiling.

No one was hurt.

Police say the gunman took off on foot near Route 125.

He was wearing a green hoodie and dark pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Middlebury at 802-388-3191.