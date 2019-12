Middlebury police are looking for a man they say robbed the Champlain Farms on Court St. in Middlebury, Saturday night and assaulted a clerk with a blunt object. The man left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

He was wearing a white and black zip-up hoodie sweatshirt with a "Fox Racing" logo on chest and a light blue bandanna over his face.

The store clerk was treated at a hospital and released.