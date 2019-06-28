Robin Williams tribute show aimed at suicide prevention

The Strand Center in Plattsburgh is paying tribute to the late comedian Robin Williams.

Our Kelly O'Brien looked beyond the laughs at a bigger, potentially lifesaving message.

Williams was a man of many hats, a beloved actor and comedian.

Friday, the theater is hosting a night of impressions to make you feel like Williams is back on stage.

"Come on inside my brain and all the characters come out, including Robin's inner child," said Roger Kabler, a Robin Williams impersonator.

Williams brought laughter to many, but underneath that laughter was a darkness. Facing down a terminal illness, he took his own life back in 2014.

"It's not a rich man's disease or a poor man's curse; anyone is susceptible to suicide," said Bonnie Black of Behavioral Health Services North

Williams' death took many by surprise but it can happen to anyone. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country.

"It may not have been obvious but maybe we were blinded by their happiness, blinded by their celebrity or blinded by a life we wish we had," Black said.

Since Williams' death, Kabler has worked to remind communities about the legacy that Williams left behind.

"It's a natural part of everybody's life and just because his life ended the way it did, don't forget the good stuff," Kabler said.

A night of fun and games but also a reminder that even the people who seem the happiest may need a check-in every now and then.

"Everyone is important to many people and that we all have support systems around us that can and hopefully do check in," Black said.

It's a show inspired by some of Williams' best-loved characters, remembering him not for his tragic death but for the impression he made in life.

"We can remember the gift of comedy, the gift of laughter Robin Williams gave us," Black said.

"Make it a little more easier for people to say I'm not really gone, I'm always going to be here and I love you," Kabler said.

Friday, June 28, is the only night you can check the show out. It starts at 8 p.m. at the Strand Center.