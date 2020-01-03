Robocall legislation signed into law; Vt. AG calls it a win for Vermonters

Legislation aimed at cracking down on robocalls has officially been signed into law.

Vermont Representative Peter Welch introduced the bill earlier this year and on Thursday President Trump signed it into law.

The new law looks to give the FCC the authority to track down robocallers violating the law, require carriers to offer call-authentication technology and robocall blocking at no additional cost, and extend the statute of limitations from one to four years for robocallers violating the law.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan called the law a win for Vermonters. "Many people get so many robocalls and it's the number one complaint I hear from Vermonters. People are getting rid of their landlines because of the robocalls and now it's going on cellphones and so I applaud the federal government for taking this action. I thank Congressman Welch for his leadership on this and hopefully it'll give Vermonters a piece of mind," he said.

Robocalls have dramatically increased both in Vermont and nationally in recent years.