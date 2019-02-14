Robots on the cutting edge of patient rehab

Robots could soon play a major role in helping patients rehab from serious injuries.

The brace on researcher Sai Sridar's leg is more than just added support. It's actually a robotic device powering his movement and doing some of the walking for him.

"Right now it feels like it's pushing my leg as I move forward," Sridar said.

Researchers at Arizona State University are developing these wearable exoskeletons to help patients during rehab and recovery. This arm brace uses air pressure to assist movements.

"It becomes rigid and stiff in the back and supports the elbow joint," said Carly Thalman, a researcher on the project.

Because the soft machines are mobile and can be worn anywhere, researchers say the devices could provide round the clock support, speeding up recovery. The technology was initially designed to help stroke survivors and Parkinson's patients regain mobility.

Wenlong Zhang, an assistant professor of robotics at ASU, says the student created devices keep evolving. "What we're developing has a lot of other applications," he said.

Like this so-called 'third arm,' which was first designed to help patients using a wheelchair or walker

"The external arm can help them open a door or hold a cup or something like that," said Pham Huy Nguyen, a researcher.

The collapsable appendage, which can hold up to 20 pounds can also help carry out tasks in the home or workplace.

Researchers say the wearable robots are giving them a better understanding of human movement and believe the technology could eventually be a standard part of medical care.

Researchers are currently testing some of these devices with stroke survivors in Arizona and hope to expand their testing to more patients in the next couple of years.