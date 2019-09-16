Rock climber falls from Cannon cliffs

New Hampshire authorities say a rock climber fell about 50 feet in the Franconia Notch area and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Conservation officers say a 20-year-old man was climbing on the Cannon Cliffs when he fell Sunday. The climber was unconscious and stuck on a ledge just halfway up the cliff.

A helicopter took the man to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

The climber's name hasn't been released. His condition wasn't immediately known Monday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)