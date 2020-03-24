Rockingham aims to purchase, revamp historic train station

A town in Vermont plans to submit a grant application to purchase and revamp a historic train station.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Rockingham Select Board unanimously approved the town to apply for a federal grant to be used toward the renovation of the Bellows Falls train station.

The station was first built in 1849 and heavily renovated in 1921 after a major fire.

Rockingham's development director says the project will likely cost about $26,600.

The town is applying for $11,550.

The grant application is due March 31.

