Rockingham family displaced by fire

At least eight members of a Vermont family have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Kimberly Brough was grilling chicken on a porch when the grease caught fire at her Rockingham home Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured. Brough says she quickly got her four children under age 8 out of the two-story home owned by her husband's parents.

One of the family's five dogs is missing. Their three cats are also missing after the fire.

