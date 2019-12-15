Rockingham home burglary

Police are looking for the person who burglarized a home.

Around 1:15 Sunday morning, the Vermont State Police were called to a report of a burglary at a home on Rockingham Hill Road in the Town of Rockingham.

A suspicious individual was seen in the area of the burglarized home on Saturday. The person is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, about 5'10", medium build, scruffy complexion, wearing a golfer style hate, light blue striped sweatshirt, baggy sweatpants and a black backpack.

Police are asking the public to call the Westminster Barracks and speak with Trooper Tyler Noyes, if you have any information.