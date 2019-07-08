Rockingham ponders replacing or fixing old bridge

The select board in Vermont community is considering what it should do about a deteriorating, 110-year-old bridge.

The Depot Street Bridge crosses the historic Bellows Falls Canal to reach an island next to the Connecticut River.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the state Agency of Transportation wants to either replace it in its current location or at a new "off-alignment" slightly north or upstream from the current location.

A new location would help keep heavy truck traffic out of The Square, as well as eliminate a sharp 90-degree turn onto the bridge.

Town Manager Wendy Harrison says the town's share of a bridge would be $352,000, while replacing the existing bridge cost the town $312,000.

The Rockingham select board is considering the long-term implications of their eventual decision about the bridge.

