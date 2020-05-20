Rogue Rutland gym ordered to bring equipment back inside

A new twist in the battle between a Rutland gym owner and the state of Vermont over shutdown orders.

Club Fitness owner Sean Manovill was issued a cease-and-desist order at the beginning of May after reopening his gym when he wasn't allowed to.

Tuesday, Manovill brought his gym equipment outside. His reasoning is he could not conduct fitness activities inside, but the rules said nothing about being able to do it outside.

Wednesday, Manovill's gym equipment could be seen with caution tape.

T.J. Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General, has since sent Manovill new guidelines set for the entire state. He also told Manovill the equipment needs to go back inside.

"The idea that he as just going to leave his equipment out in his parking lot and people could come and use it is just unacceptable. That just makes no sense. And so, at the end of the day, this needs to stop. He needs to follow the order. He needs to shut down or there are going to be some possible consequences," Donovan said.

In a social media post, Manovill said he has been sued and fined into submission.

He tells WCAX News he was closed Wednesday and did not say when he would be reopening.