Rokeby Museum opening mixes history with modern art

History meets modern art this weekend at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh.

The former family farm was instrumental in helping to protect escaped slaves along the Underground Railroad. This year is the first time it's mixing old family artifacts--documents and photos--with contemporary art to draw a new crowd. And one of the photos is one of the largest in New England.

Galen Ettlin got a sneak preview this week with the museum's director Catherine Brooks, visiting artist Steven Schaub, and visiting curator Ric Kasini Kadour.

This Sunday is the Rokeby Museum's special opening. There will be tours of the historic Robinson home. And at 3 p.m. Visitors can meet the artists and photography experts to ask questions.