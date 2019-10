Two people are injured after a roll-over crash on Route 7 near Shaftsbury Wednesday night.

Police say Damien McAffry was driving about 60 miles per hour when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal in the road.

While swerving, the car overcorrected and went off the roadway and flipped.

McAffry was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, but the passenger had to be removed from the car and was sent to the hospital via Lifenet.

The roadway is back open Thursday morning.