Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines

The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for school meals that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the rule changes are needed to give schools more flexibility and reduce waste while still providing nutritious and appetizing meals.

But child nutrition advocates say the change will result in fewer fruits and vegetables and more fries, pizza and other unhealthy foods in the meals served at school.

Perdue announced the proposed rule on Obama’s birthday.

