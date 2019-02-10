Roller derby teams hunt for fresh talent

Central Vermont Roller Derby and Vermont Men's Roller Derby teams are recruiting new members.

People over the age of 18 are taking part in an eight-week program, learning how to skate.

"Roller Derby is a really great sports for folks that weren't athletic earlier on, because most people come to it without any experience. It's really good camaraderie, friendship, teamwork. It's also really good exercise," Skater Julia Wilk said.

"We work with people who have had previous skating experience, and we have people who show up, who haven't been on rollerskates since their birthday party when they were ten years old," Skater Eric Peterson said.

The recruitment leaders said they'll teach anyone interested. At the end of the program, they'll decide who has developed the skills to join the teams.

