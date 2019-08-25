Rosie's Girls after school program

Rosie's Girls is a Vermont summer camp for girls and gender non-conforming youth entering grades six through eight. Campers learn trade skills like welding, engineering and carpentry, things traditionally not thought of for young girls.

In the past, the camp has had multiple sessions around the state, but this year, Vermont Works for Women is creating an after school program.

Alison Lamagna from Vermont Works for Women says, "This way we'll be able to reach more campers and bring the program right to their schools and hopefully give more kids the chance to experience it."

They will launch a new solar curriculum as well as continue the welding and building programs at three schools. The program meets one day a week over the course several weeks and will still be for girls and gender non-conforming youth entering grades six through eight.