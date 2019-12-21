Rotary Club delivers holiday boxes to families in need

The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club was on the road Saturday morning, delivering Holiday Boxes to local families.

"We are putting the final touches on our holiday baskets program, we put together a box of holiday cheer for people in the community who're less fortunate," said Aaron Glosser, the current president of the Rotary Club, "It started out as just a holiday meal but today it's two to three weeks worth of groceries, toys, books, dental supplies, and it's just, it's grown into a really nice program."

The program is not new to the local area, Rotarians and community members remember making holiday boxes since the turn of the century and all parties involved say they are happy to lend a hand during the holiday season.

"We've participated for, I'd say at least a dozen years if not more," said Steve Bourgeois of the Malletts Bay Fire Department. "It's the Malletts Bay, Colchester Center, and St. Michael's Fire Departments that are working here today, -- I mean we work hand in hand, they asked us to do this many years ago, we've been doing it every year, it's usually cold like it is today but, many of our members showed up and we just enjoy doing it."

This year the Rotary club created gift boxes for just over 100 families.

"We're serving one-hundred and two families and I believe it's in the proximity of about four-hundred and fifty people who'll be fed from these one-hundred and two baskets we're providing," said Organizer, Kathi O'Reilly. "There's also a lot more than just food and baked goods in these boxes, we have knitted goods, there's hats and gloves and we try to, incorporate other needs besides just the food," she says.

The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club says that this was a very successful year thanks to planning from club members, and volunteers that came out to help. The Rotary Club says that they have every intention of doing the same program next year as well.