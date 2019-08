VTrans says Route 191 in Newport is reopened. Crews have completed the bulk of the reconstruction and replacement of a culvert.

The section of Route 191, about one mile west of I-91 has been closed since July 8.

Crews will continue working to fix slope failures, to increase safety and preserve the roadway. This will cause daily lane closures with one-way alternating traffic and shoulder closures with two-way traffic. The project is anticipated to be completed in November.