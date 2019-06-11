Route 2 drivers stopped at Border Patrol checkpoint

Some drivers headed to and from the Champlain Islands on Tuesday were met with a Border Patrol checkpoint.

It was on Route 2 by the causeway near the Colchester-Milton line.

It's the second one on this stretch of road this year.

The U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security tell WCAX News they will not share information about when future checkpoints will happen.

In a statement, CBP said, in part: "U.S. Border Patrol agents routinely engage in enforcement operations, including immigration checkpoints. Enforcement actions away from the border are within the jurisdiction of U.S. Border Patrol and performed as a means of preventing smuggling organizations from exploiting unmonitored roads and highways to travel to the interior of the United States."