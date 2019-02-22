Route 2 repairs pushed back due to lack of funds

Vermont says it cannot repave a road riddled with potholes for another two years because it doesn't have enough money.

The Times Argus reports the state Agency of Transportation acknowledged the issues with Route 2 in an email response to Marshfield town clerk Bobbi Brimblecombe.

Brimblecombe says the route that stretches from Plainfield to Danville has gotten so bad cars are swerving into other lanes to avoid hitting the giant holes.

Agency Asset Management Bureau director Chad Allen said Wednesday they plan to repave Route 2 in 2021 with construction to be complete in 2023.

Allen says there are many sections of highway in Vermont in a similar condition.

He says there are road crews authorized to make repairs and patch the road when needed.

