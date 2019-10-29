Route 22A head-on crash sends four to the hospital

We now have an update on a crash many of you were asking us about on our Facebook page. Police say over the weekend, a head-on collision sent four people to the hospital.

It happened on Route 22A in Bridport.

We're told one car crossed the center line and hit another car, sending everyone involved to the hospital with serious bodily injuries, including broken bones and a brain injury.

Police say at last check, everyone was in stable condition.

It's unclear if there will be any charges.