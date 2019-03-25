Roxbury shed fire considered suspicious

Authorities say a fire that destroyed a remote garage shed in Roxbury earlier this month could be a case of arson.

The fire was reported by a logger early the morning of March 10 on Beaver Meadow Road. By the time fire crews arrived, the single-story garage had burned to the ground.

Police say the shed is owned by a Massachusetts man. It had no electricity and investigators say the fire is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Progam (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON.