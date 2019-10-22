In red hot labor market, Royalton company goes the extra mile to find workers

Workforce shortages continue to be one of the biggest struggles facing Vermont companies, but one manufacturer is taking a novel approach to fill gaps in its workforce ahead of a big expansion.

GW plastics, one of the biggest manufacturers in the state, is weeks away from putting the finishing touches on a 30,000 square-foot expansion in Royalton, but the global manufacturer of medical devices has got a problem -- they can't find 25 employees to fill the space.

Company president and CEO Ben Riehl says they've been working overtime to hire enough workers. "Operating in a rural state that is probably not the most manufacturing-friendly environment. Because of that, we're faced with workforce challenges, both entry-level and on the technical side," he said.

GW's struggles aren't unique. Hundreds of companies across the state are struggling to fill jobs. Experts estimate there are around 10,000 open jobs across the state, many of them don't require a four year degree, but they do require technical skills.

We have a number of people retiring and approaching the retirement age. The opportunity for advancement is tremendous," said Bob Haynes with the Green Mountain Economic Development Corporation.

GW is taking aggressive approaches to recruit workers and broadcasting their need to Vermont in a new TV advertising campaign airing on stations including on WCAX. They are also working with high-schoolers in Vermont technical programs, giving them apprenticeship opportunities leading to full-time employment.

From entry level making over $15 an hour to skilled manufacturing making much more, GW says there's room for growth in the company. They also have a workforce training program where they pay for current GW employees classes. In the tool room where they have the mold-making division of GW plastics, apprentices frequently pair up with long-time employees for on the job training.

GW also has facilities across the globe in countries including Mexico, China, and Ireland. Though Vermont is faced with significant workforce challenges, Riehl says they're committed to the success of the state. "This is our home, this is our corporate headquarters, this is where it all started. Our leadership, our management lives here, works here, plays here, and its important for us to remain in Vermont as best we can," he said.

GW leaders say they hope to have the new addition fully up and running in the coming weeks.

