Rule change for Vermont fund for land preservation groups

Nonprofit land preservation groups say a change in Vermont's clean water loan fund will save money and improve the ability to acquire property.

The Rutland Herald reported Wednesday that nonprofits, such as the Vermont Land Trust and the Trust of Public Land, will be able to apply to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for assistance acquiring land or completing projects in instances where it will improve or protect water quality.

Officials say the low interest rate on the fund will save land trust organizations a significant amount of money.

Officials say there were safeguards put into place before the rule change to prevent the fund from being depleted.

