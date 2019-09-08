The second Annual Run for Recovery Fun Run and Walk 5K is taking place September 8, in Brattleboro.

The race begins at the Turning Point Recovery Center at 39 Elm Street.

All proceeds benefit Project CARE, a partnership the Brattleboro Police Department formed in 2017, to combat the town's opioid crisis through outreach and recovery supports to help people heal.

The awareness raised through the race helps make the community a safer and healthier place.

Registration is $20 and begins at 9AM, the race starts at 10AM.